Pupil killed, 10 injured as object from bush explodes in Kaduna school

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, one of the pupils learning under a local cleric picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst his fellow pupils.

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said the explosion was being thoroughly investigated by the security agencies.

Aruwan said, “According to preliminary reports from the traditional institution and security agencies, one of the pupils learning under a local cleric picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst his fellow pupils.”

He said that as of the time of this update, one pupil, Zaidu Usman, has been confirmed dead while about 10 others injured were receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika-Zaria.

Aruwan said, “Gov. Uba Sani of the state has received the report with shock and sadness, he has sent commiserations to the victims and their families, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased and a quick recovery for the wounded.”

He said the governor has also appealed to parents and community leaders to increase their vigilance on the activities of their children and wards, given their susceptibility to various dangers.

Aruwan also said that the governor has directed the ministry to liaise with the security agencies for an urgent investigation into the cause of the explosion. According to him, this is to ensure the safety of the residents, mobilise emergency support and ensure prompt medical attention to the victims.

Aruwan further said that updates would be duly communicated to the public by the state government.

