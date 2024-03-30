Police swing into action as kidnappers abduct 2 worshippers in Ogun Cele church

The incident reportedly happened at the church located near Oriyarin village, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, on Friday.

She revealed that the perpetrators of the abduction fled through a thick forest behind the church.

“Suspected kidnapping: Report at my disposal reveals that on 28/3/2024, unidentified gunmen invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village Mowe and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi andu Oluboboye Abiola and escaped through the thick forest behind the church.

“The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, has been briefed, and he has ordered immediate mobilisation of security personnel to go after the hoodlums,” the statement read.

However, in a follow-up statement on her Facebook page, Odutola announced that one of the two abducted worshippers had been rescued after a relentless combing of the forest by police officers.

She identified the freed captive as Oladapo Seyifunmi, the Shepherd of the Celestial Church.