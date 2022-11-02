RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue 4 teenagers, arrest suspected abductor

The Police Command in Lagos state says its personnel rescued four teenagers and arrested a suspect alleged to have abducted them in the Surulere area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the teenagers, all boys, had been reunited with their families.

He also stated that operatives from Surulere Division of the command carried out the arrest of the 51-year-old suspect, one Austin Kanu.

The police image maker in the state said that the victims were between the ages of 16 and 18, stressing that they were discovered on Saturday at about 8.10 p.m. in an isolated area within the National Stadium, Surulere.

Hundeyin said that the Chief Security Officer of the stadium, who discovered the teenagers while on routine patrol, alerted the Surulere Division of the command.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege areas to Surulere.

“Their parents, when contacted, confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of Oct. 29, 2022.

”Suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of ongoing investigation,” he said.

Hundeyin, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happenings to security agencies.

