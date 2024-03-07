ADVERTISEMENT
Police raid illegal gun factory in Plateau, recover guns

Damilare Famuyiwa

The guns recovered at the factory included fabricated pistols and AK-47.

Police raid illegal gun factory [Princemoye1/X]
Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson, made this disclosure in a series of tweets on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

In one of the tweets, Adejobi claimed the Force recovered a fabricated AK-47 and some other locally made guns at the facility, adding that fabricating machines were also parts of the items recovered.

This development happened a few weeks after troops of Operation Safe Haven under Hakorin Damisa IV of the Nigerian Army, busted a rifle fabrication factory.

In its determination to rid the troubled North Central region of criminals, the military also arrested one suspect and recovered several arms and ammunition.

The army said that the troops during clearance operations on rugged mountainous terrain in the state discovered an isolated structure which turned out to be a weapons fabrication factory situated on a high ground in Pakachi village in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Items recovered from the facility include: - 5 AK 47 Rifles - 4 AK 47 Magazines - 11 Rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition - 5 Rounds of 9mm Ammunition - 21 Dane Guns - 4 Revolver Rifles - 11 Pistols with 5 Magazines - 17 Gun Barrels - 6 Rounds of 0.44 Inch Ammunition - A Carbide Cylinder with Accessories - 3 Saws - 12 Filing Machines - 4 Hammers - 6 Manual Drilling Machines - 2 Electrically Operated Filing Machines - 2 G-Clamps - One Spraying Machine - One Tiger Generator - Assorted Drilling Irons,” the army said.

The army added that the successful raid on the factory underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between security agencies and local communities in safeguarding Nigeria from threats posed by illicit arms production and trafficking.

