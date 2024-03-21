ADVERTISEMENT
Police kill 5 kidnappers during rescue of poultry manager in Ogun forest

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police kill 5 kidnappers during rescue of poultry manager in Ogun forest (image used for illustration) [NPF]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen invaded poultry on Monday and abducted the farm manager in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He said that the police had been on the trail of the kidnappers since the incident was reported.

” At about 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, our anti-kidnapping unit stormed the kidnappers' hideout in Odogbolu forest along Sagamu-Benin expressway.

“The kidnappers engaged the squad in a fierce gun battle during which five of them out of about eight were neutralised while the rest escaped with bullet wounds.

” Exhibits recovered from the dead among the kidnappers are cash suspected to be part of the ransom the kidnappers had collected.

“Other exhibits are one sword, cellphones, substances suspected to be hard drugs, charms, empty shells of AK47 riffle and sticks,” he said.

Alamutu said that the victim was rescued unhurt, saying that the corpses of the kidnappers had been deposited at the morgue of a General Hospital.

The commissioner said that the command had intensified efforts to bring all the fleeing suspects to book.

He warned that criminals hellbent on testing the power of the police in the state would have themselves to blame.

News Agency Of Nigeria

