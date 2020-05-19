Reports say the Kenyan man sexually assaulted his wife on Saturday, May 16 after accusing her of cheating on him with other men.

According to the police in Tharaka South Sub-County in Kenya, the suspect first persuaded his wife to move from their Marimanti township home, fearing that he would be arrested after having travelled from Nairobi where there is a lockdown.

On reaching Kathita River, the man who threatened to kill his wife ordered her to undress. When the poor woman refused to comply with his orders, the angry man descended on her with blows amidst threats to stab her with the knife he was holding.

“They both went and on reaching River Kathita, he ordered her to remove all her clothes so that she may tell him all the men she had slept with while he was at Nairobi," the police report read in part.

Tharaka South Police Commander, Kiprop Rutto said the suspect then filled his wife’s private parts with pepper, salt and onions, using a sharp knife.

As if that was not heartless enough, he used superglue mixed with sand to ‘seal’ off her private part and used the same mixture to glue the woman’s ears and mouth before fleeing from the scene.

Fortunately, the woman reportedly managed to walk to Marimanti Police Station where she reported the matter and she was rushed to Marimanti Sub-County Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Kiprop Rutto disclosed that the suspect is a known criminal in the region who has been on the police wanted list for various crimes before the latest offence.

A manhunt has therefore been launched to arrest and arraign him for a court to answer for the latest crime and the old ones for which he has been on the police wanted list.