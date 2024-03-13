Police detains Primeboy for defaming Mohbad’s wife

This is according to Lagos Police Command.

Multiple reports on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, claimed that during a scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Primeboy was arrested alongside one Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending.

Primeboy and Spending had been instructed to visit the SCID weekly since the investigation into the death of Mohbad began.

Tuesday's visit, however, took another turn, as Primeboy was detained while Spending was released.

Providing an update on Primeboy’s arrest, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the afro singer was questioned over alleged defamation of character and other allegations cited in Wunmi’s petition.

He said, “One of the conditions under which he (Primeboy) was granted bail during Mohbad’s case was that he would come to the state CID every Tuesday to sign just to keep an eye on him so that he wouldn’t run away. So, he came in today and he took longer than usual. This is because Mohbad’s wife wrote a petition against him in which defamation of character was part of it. He was questioned on the allegation. After the questioning, I was told that the DC asked him to go. So, the SCID confirmed to me that he had left the place about five minutes ago (6:12 pm).”

Contrary to Hundeyin’s disclosure that Primeboy had been let go, the source stated that Primeboy had yet to leave the police facility.

“It is not true. A lawyer, Barrister Emmanuel, who went to bail him, is still there. The IPO has not released him,” the source was quoted as saying.

