Inuwa said this while confirming the killing of the two policemen to newsmen in Warri on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

According to reports, the deceased were among the policemen attached to Club 316 located at Old Ekete Junction in Udu Local Government Area.

“The incident is true; we are doing everything possible to apprehend the suspects.

“We are also synergising with the public to fish out the suspects and get them apprehended.

“The deceased identified as Insp. Jafar Adamu and Sgt. Andrew Musa are from Damaturu, Yobe State, and they were on a special duty in Delta,” he said.

it was also gathered that the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The policemen at the club were said to have fired back at the hoodlums who attacked them, before they killed the two and took away the riffles.