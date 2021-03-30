The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

“On March 19, 2021, one Yanusa Mohammed, aged 30, of Dantanoma quarters Gumel Local Government Area, reported the incident at Gumel police station.”

Aminuddeen said that the complaint had informed the police that the suspect took the child from the mother, a month ago, on the pretext of taking him to his sister in Kano.

“The suspect later informed her that the baby died on his way to Kano and has been buried,” Mohammed told the police, and called for investigation.

The PPRO said based on the complain, the suspect was arrested by the police for interrogation.

He said investigation had revealed that the child was born out of wedlock and was allegedly killed by the father who hid the corpse in a gutter along Maigatari road.

According to him, the police were able to locate and recover the corpse, which was allegedly hidden by the suspect for over three weeks.

“The corpse was taken for medical examination and later released to the relatives for proper burial.

“The incident is still under investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to court.”