ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest Corps member for alleged rape in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the police spokesman, the victim reported that the suspect was a boyfriend to her very close friend.

Police arrest Corps member for alleged rape in Ogun.


SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Spokesman in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba Divisional Headquarters in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state by the victim.



“She said he came to her apartment where she lives with her co-workers on May 9 and asked her to follow him to a junction to buy a gift for her in celebration of her recent birthday.

“She stated that as an intimate friend to the suspect’s girlfriend, she has no reason to suspect any foul play, hence she followed him.

“But while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick his wallet.

“On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room where Sodiq had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her pleading and crying for mercy,” he said.

Oyeyemi explained that upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode Egba Division, Olasunkanmi Popoola ordered Sodiq’s arrest.

He added that on interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he did not know what came over him.

The police spokesman stated that the victim was taken to Owode Egba General Hospital by the police for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had directed that Sodiq be transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

