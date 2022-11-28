RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 29-year-old lady for robbing traders with toy guns

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were nabbed as they were robbing unsuspecting members of the public with toy guns in the Mowe area of Ogun State. Confessing to the crime, a 19-year-old accomplice of the lady, said the latter brought up the idea for them to make money.

Police-Arrest (TheNation)
Police-Arrest (TheNation)

Operatives of Ogun Police Command, have arrested a woman identified as Chioma Okafor, alongside her 19-year-old accomplice, Nweke Joshua, for robbing traders.

Recommended articles

The suspects, according to Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed their arrest in a statement, said they were nabbed for robbing with toy guns.

Oyeyemi said Okafor and Joshua were arrested on Friday, November 25, 2022, during an operation at Adesan, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilised the division’s patrol team and men of the So Safe Corps to the scene where the two suspects were arrested.

“On searching them, it was discovered that they came to rob the shop with toy guns which looked perfectly like original pistols. On interrogation, 19-year-old Nweke Joshua informed the police that it was Chioma Okafor who came up with the idea of carrying out the robbery operation in order for them to have some money,” the statement quoted Oyeyemi as saying.

The police spokesperson added that suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution upon the conclusion of investigations.

Impressed with the arrest of Okafor and Joshua, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole commended the detectives for getting the job done.

Bankole also directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID) for discreet investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says if you have to use Abuja-Kaduna train, you must have NIN

FG says if you have to use Abuja-Kaduna train, you must have NIN

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wife stabs husband

Married woman stabs husband to death for trying to have s*x with her

food

Food vendor confesses to using her bathing water to cook in Ogun

Alleged defilement victim

Police officer to face court for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insist on collecting only new naira notes [PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insists collecting only new naira notes