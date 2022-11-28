Police arrest 29-year-old lady for robbing traders with toy guns

The suspects, according to Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed their arrest in a statement, said they were nabbed for robbing with toy guns.

Oyeyemi said Okafor and Joshua were arrested on Friday, November 25, 2022, during an operation at Adesan, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilised the division’s patrol team and men of the So Safe Corps to the scene where the two suspects were arrested.

“On searching them, it was discovered that they came to rob the shop with toy guns which looked perfectly like original pistols. On interrogation, 19-year-old Nweke Joshua informed the police that it was Chioma Okafor who came up with the idea of carrying out the robbery operation in order for them to have some money,” the statement quoted Oyeyemi as saying.

The police spokesperson added that suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution upon the conclusion of investigations.

Impressed with the arrest of Okafor and Joshua, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole commended the detectives for getting the job done.