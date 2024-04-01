ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 19-year-old boy for trying to snatch patrol bike

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenager, who was wielding a machete, didn’t know the riders on the bike were police officers.

His accomplices fled the scene [The Cable]
Disclosing this development via his X handle, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the 19-year-old suspect was arrested at about 4:00 am, on Acme Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja area of the state,

According to Hundeyin, Wahab was in the company of four other suspects now said to be at large, when they accosted a motorcycle.

Unknown to Wahab, who was wielding a machete, the riders on the bike were police officers in plain clothes.

This is coming on the heels of the emplacement of regular foot and vehicular patrols in the area by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, in response to repeated complaints that robbers operate around Agidingbi, Ikeja very early mornings,” Hundeyin wrote.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Wahab’s arrest came a few weeks after eight members of two syndicates who had been declared wanted for robberies and snatching of vehicles at gunpoint in Lagos State, were nabbed.

While some of the suspects were arrested in Lagos, it was gathered that others were trailed to Osun, and Oyo States, where they were taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as Dayo Afolabi ‘m’ 27, Segun Osoyemi ‘m’ 32, Toheeb Adetunji ‘m’ 29, Tomiwa Okunlola ‘m’ 30, Bashiru Lukmon ‘m’ 22, Usman Hammed ‘m’ 25, Ashiru Usman ‘m’ 24 and Toheeb Oyekunle ‘m’ 32.

