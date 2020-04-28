In his latest address to the nation, President Edgar Lungu said: “I have decided that some activities such as the following may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations, guidelines and certifications:

“Places of worship may congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitizing and handwashing guidelines; sporting activities such as golf and tennis, which do not involve physical contact between players where the sport is played in non-crowded space, can begin to be played but bars in those premises will remain closed; barbershops and salons may continue to operate with strict adherence and observing social distancing and regular sanitizing and handwashing.”

Well, to the extent that some pastors can’t wait for the ban on church activities to be lifted, and they’ve been fervently begging for permission into isolation centres to heal COVID-19 patience, one would have thought that the president’s speech would have been a huge relief to the churches.

However, the churches rejected the lift of ban by President Edgar and further issued another one themselves.

The United Church of Zambia leadership issued a statement saying: “worship services, group meetings, holy communion and other activities remained suspended.”

“The mode of offerings and family churches will continue as earlier prescribed. This pandemic further reinforces what scripture has always stated that the church of God has always been the people of God and not the building.

Kangwa Chileshe, a pastor at a Pentecostal church in Lusaka added his voice saying: “We should hold on for now, because this pandemic is not under control.

“Yes, we can sanitise and we should, yes we can observe social distance and we should, we can wear face masks and everything, for now, let’s avoid public gatherings, let’s avoid as much as possible, having church services until that time when this thing is under control.”

Meanwhile, the churches are not the only group of people objecting to the lifting of the ban on church and other activities. Aaron Mujajati, a medical doctor in Zambia pleaded with the president to rethink the decision.

“We record the highest COVID-19 cases in 24 hours and reopen churches at the same time? Please reconsider. This is COVID-19!” he said.

Opposition Movement for Multi-party Democracy also added its voice to the controversy. Its president Nevers Mumba said Edgar Lungu’s decision is suicidal.

“We insist that the government should follow through with the declaration that we are at war, as the President said exactly four weeks ago. We must follow through and do what a nation at war does. Spare no means, shut down, preserve lives at whatever cost,” Mumba, cautioned.

The number of people infected with the virus, is still relatively low in Zambia, at 88, three of whom are late but the number of infections has continued going up, despite the preventive measures being put in place, including having a partial lockdown for a month now.

As the criticisms were hitting the government of Zambia, the President’s Press and Public Relations Office, issued a statement, saying the president did not seek to compel Christians to go to church against their will.

“This means that the President is not directing churches, rather he is giving those who still want to congregate during this period an option. Those who do not want to do so are free not to go to church.

“Therefore, it is misleading to say President Lungu has ‘directed’ as some people are inferring because President Lungu cannot direct anyone to go to church or indeed to open the churches. He, in the first place, did not close any church but individual churches opted to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even now, churches are free to open or not to open their places of worship,” read part of the statement.