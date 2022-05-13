RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pepsi Naija spices up AMVCA Runway Show with confam fashion

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPepsi

As part of its contribution to driving pop culture in Nigeria, Pepsi Naija in partnership with Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) showcased Pepsi-inspired collection at the first-ever AMVCA Runway show.

Ten super talented young fashion designers who participated in the show each designed a Pepsi-inspired collection. Their designs incorporated the brand colors, logo, and other elements that represent the brand – authenticity, passion, and youth.

The keenly contested show saw Sophie Nwabunike and Obinna Omeruo emerge winners, each taking home, N1 million cash prize to the delight of fashion designers, influencers, content creators in attendance, and Nigeria’s ace designer, Mai Atafo, who was the host of the event.

In addition to the spectacular display of fashion, Pepsi Naija in its usual style brought Confam Gbedu to the event with a thrilling performance by R&B group, Styl Plus who got the crowd singing along to their classic hits.

Some of the attendees at the event were BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; Nigerian Fashion guru, Denola Grey; popular model and TV presenter, Idia Aisien and on-air personality, Stephanie, Noble Igwe, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi, and Adebayo Oke-Lawal.

AMVCA Runway Show was sponsored by Pepsi Naija to celebrate and promote ingenuity among African fashion creatives. Pepsi Naija is renowned for its age-long affiliation with Nigerian music and growing pop culture. Going by the colourful delivery of the Runway Show, the initiative is surely one that will further endear the brand to entertain audiences across the country.

The AMVCA Runway Show is part of activities leading up to the 8th AMVCA Night scheduled for Saturday, May 14. You can tune in live on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, from 4pm WAT.

