Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III hosts inspirational maiden edition of Christmas Carol Service in Warri

Guests arrived at The Aghofen and were treated to a soulful orchestration of rhythms and lyrical performances from a group of about fifty choristers clad in white and red robes, true to the essence of the Holidays. This group forms a prestigious Palace Choir known as the "Iwere Choir."

Soon to follow was the grand entrance of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, whose presence was heralded by the Palace Chiefs who raised their hands and clenched their fists as a sign of adoration to the King, chanting Ogiame suo o together with guests as they collectively rendered the Itsekiri National Anthem titled "Ogiame Atuwatse Oketa" after the salutation.

A cross-section of traditional chiefs graced the event in support of Ogiame, such as; the Iyasere of Warri and leader of Itsekiri Ologbo community in Edo State, Chief Johnson Amatserunghe, Chief Brown Mene (the Ogwa-Olusan of Warri), Chief Yaya Pessu, Chief Roland Oritsejafor, Chief Madame Oluyemi Oritsejafor, Chief (Engr) Tony Onuwaje, Chief Omolubi Newuwumi, and Chief Eugene Ikomi, and others. The former Miss Nigeria and Yéyé Eto' of Lagos, Chief Mrs Julie Coker, was also in attendance.

Also at the event were political leaders such as the former Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, JFK, Omatsene, Prince Emmanuel Okotie Ebor, Prince and Princess Yemi Emiko, Member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon (DR) Austin Iroye (JP), Mr Alfred Akpor, RT. Rev. Best Agbolayah, Bishop of African Church, and Olori's immediate family members, Osahon Okunbo, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes and her husband Nick Rhodes, as well as members of staff of Ocean Marine Services Ltd, amongst others. Most spectators were with the spirit of Christmas as they were also mostly dressed in red and white to signify the true essence of the season and Itsekiri culture.

After recognizing the presence of these distinguished chiefs and dignitaries, it was time to commence the service with the Itsekiri Anthem. This followed with an Opening Prayer by Bishop Bawo Otone. Dr Omatshole Kpiase gave a brief exposé into some unknown facts about His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III the Olu of Warri, citing his love for Classical and Gospel Music; including how the King and His wife, Olori Atuwatse, have remained passionate about hosting Christian musical events from time to time in the Palace prior to his ascension to the throne.

According to him, this innate desire of the King led to the formation of the Iwere Choir, who are well-revered for their ecclesiastical performances of classical and gospel songs. He then ushered guests into the first rendition of the evening, Silent Night, led by the Iwere Choir. It was such a fine and melodious tune that raised guests' hearts to higher spirits, lifting moods and bringing smiles on faces.

The Iwere choir set the event's tone with an Orchestra performance that sparked electricity throughout the Palace atmosphere within and outside the church, spurring guests into a holiday mood. In a move that displayed the Olu of Warri as a King for his people and a man of his word, reinstating his commitment to instilling gender equality in his Kingdom, a young woman made the stage to introduce the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Following his scripture reading of the Bible from Luke 1:26-38, the former governor praised the Warri kingdom for her outstanding qualities, encouraging citizens to remain steadfast in their commitment to God. He ended his speech with the phrase, "Itsekiri! With God, nothing is impossible!"

Abuja-based vocalist, Chinonyerem Ndukwe, overwhelmed the congregation and invigorated the atmosphere with some soulful yet pulsating solo performances of some popular Christmas hymns that thrilled guests enough to sing along.

Other songs that debuted at the Carol night included The First Noel, Silent Night, Hallelujah Itse, God, Save The King, O come all ye faithful, Hark The Herald Angel Sing, and many other hymns, primarily sung in Itsekiri.

Apostle Tom Arayomi presided on the podium to give the occasion a Christmas-themed message. In his preaching, he highlighted the importance of Christmas and how its essence is reflected in our daily lives, likening Christmas to the human experience of pregnancy. He also explained that Christmas is all about family, neither nuclear nor extended, but the entire family of Christ.

The Apostle indicated the pivotal role of the Warri Kingdom in Nigeria's overall affairs. He cited prophetically that the Kingdom of Warri was the first place to receive the gospel as far back as the 15th century, and it was from this great Kingdom that the gospel spread throughout the whole of Nigeria. In his words, "The Lord said, I will make Warri a gate again, I will enter through Warri again, and just as I brought Christianity here, I will birth the new Nigeria from this place."

This followed with another message from Rev. Pastor Chris Utieyin Akperi, who roused the congregation with a series of prophetic words and said a prayer for the King. Towards the end of his sermon, the Pastor asked the entire congregation to stand on their feet, stretch their hands and pray for the King. He ended with a prophetic word, "…by daybreak things will change for Iwere."

As a special feature for the night, Minister Chi, a guest performer, entertained guests, leading to a fine recession hymn for His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, which climaxed the event. Several earth-shattering, uplifting solos ensued. This included the standing ovation for the piercing opera notes hit during the solo performance of the song “Oh Holy Night” sung in Itsekiri.

The night ended with the famous "We wish you a Merry Christmas" chant. All the guests sang along excitedly and soon followed the Olu's procession out of the hall to the sight of blaring fireworks displays within the Palace. Guests commended The Monarchy for this initiative and prayed that Olu's reign would remain continuous. Some guests commented about their excitement for the upcoming Saturday event; the Ghigho Aghofen (The Palace Watch).

This new initiative of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, a keen lover of arts and culture, is part of an intentional effort to open up the Kingdom and aggressively employ tourism as a source of wealth creation and gainful engagement for the people. The Ghigho Aghofen is scheduled to hold every quarter with other communities within the Kingdom taking turns to perform their roles.

