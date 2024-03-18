Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Old video of Ghanaian prophet predicting total internet blackout in 2024 emerges

Andreas Kamasah

A prophetic prediction made by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and leader of Reign House Chapel, has sent shockwaves across Ghana as an old video resurfaced online, showcasing his eerily accurate foresight regarding the recent internet blackout that engulfed the nation and parts of West Africa.

Old video of Ghanaian prophet predicting total internet blackout in 2024 emerges
Old video of Ghanaian prophet predicting total internet blackout in 2024 emerges

The video, believed to have been filmed in 2023, captures Prophet Eric Boahen Uche addressing his congregation, where he forewarns of a looming crisis in 2024. "In 2024, Ghana will plunge into total darkness and experience a total blackout, with no phone or mobile network services available for communication," he prophesied.

Fast forward to March 14, 2024, and Ghana was abruptly thrown into the grips of an unexpected internet blackout, plunging millions into disarray and severely hampering both personal and business activities across the nation. The blackout underscored the critical importance of digital connectivity in modern society while exposing vulnerabilities in Ghana's digital infrastructure.

Businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on internet access, bore the brunt of the blackout's impact. Media houses, which rely extensively on online platforms for news dissemination and audience engagement, found themselves crippled by the sudden disruption. Unable to publish articles, updates, or interact with their audiences on social media, these outlets faced challenges to their credibility, audience reach, and financial stability.

The repercussions of the blackout extended beyond the media industry, affecting various sectors and individuals reliant on internet connectivity for daily operations and communication. However, amidst the chaos, efforts were swiftly initiated to restore stability to Ghana's internet services.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a semblance of normalcy has returned to internet services within Ghana, efforts are ongoing to address the broader issue of damage to international submarine fibre optic cables, which not only impacted Ghana but also other West African countries. The incident serves as a clarion call for the need for robust digital infrastructure and proactive measures to mitigate the risks posed by unforeseen disruptions.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prophetic warning has left many pondering the mysteries of foresight and the implications of such predictions in an increasingly interconnected world.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

₦184 million per street light project and other shocking figures in 2024 budget

₦184 million per street light project and other shocking figures in 2024 budget

We'll stand with you like wall of Gibraltar - Tinubu tells Edo guber candidate

We'll stand with you like wall of Gibraltar - Tinubu tells Edo guber candidate

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion [BBC]

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company (The Will Nigeria)

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is on trial [Channels]

CBN awarded contract to Emefiele's wife, but no evidence he benefitted

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

CCTV exposes 2 officers helping Chinese prisoner to escape from Nsawam prison