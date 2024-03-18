The video, believed to have been filmed in 2023, captures Prophet Eric Boahen Uche addressing his congregation, where he forewarns of a looming crisis in 2024. "In 2024, Ghana will plunge into total darkness and experience a total blackout, with no phone or mobile network services available for communication," he prophesied.
Old video of Ghanaian prophet predicting total internet blackout in 2024 emerges
A prophetic prediction made by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and leader of Reign House Chapel, has sent shockwaves across Ghana as an old video resurfaced online, showcasing his eerily accurate foresight regarding the recent internet blackout that engulfed the nation and parts of West Africa.
Fast forward to March 14, 2024, and Ghana was abruptly thrown into the grips of an unexpected internet blackout, plunging millions into disarray and severely hampering both personal and business activities across the nation. The blackout underscored the critical importance of digital connectivity in modern society while exposing vulnerabilities in Ghana's digital infrastructure.
Businesses, particularly those heavily reliant on internet access, bore the brunt of the blackout's impact. Media houses, which rely extensively on online platforms for news dissemination and audience engagement, found themselves crippled by the sudden disruption. Unable to publish articles, updates, or interact with their audiences on social media, these outlets faced challenges to their credibility, audience reach, and financial stability.
The repercussions of the blackout extended beyond the media industry, affecting various sectors and individuals reliant on internet connectivity for daily operations and communication. However, amidst the chaos, efforts were swiftly initiated to restore stability to Ghana's internet services.
While a semblance of normalcy has returned to internet services within Ghana, efforts are ongoing to address the broader issue of damage to international submarine fibre optic cables, which not only impacted Ghana but also other West African countries. The incident serves as a clarion call for the need for robust digital infrastructure and proactive measures to mitigate the risks posed by unforeseen disruptions.
Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's prophetic warning has left many pondering the mysteries of foresight and the implications of such predictions in an increasingly interconnected world.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng