Ogun FRSC plans to seize vehicles transporting human beings with animals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector commander said that the practice has resulted in road accident fatalities.

Vehicle transporting human beings with animals [HumAngle]
Anthony Uga, FRSC Sector Commander Ogun, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Uga said the warning became necessary due to the ways drivers now transported human beings together with animals regardless of the obvious consequences. The sector commander said that the practice resulted in road accident fatalities. He said the FRSC had met with animal dealers in the Kara area on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to enlighten them on the dangers.

Uga said that findings by the FRSC showed that most drivers violated the rule without the knowledge of the owners of the animals they were transporting, adding that anybody caught would be penalised.

“Anybody caught will be punished and his vehicle impounded,” he said.

