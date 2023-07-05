ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC uses tracking device to nab driver who allegedly stole ₦1.8m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect said that he swapped his ATM card with the victim's ATM card after the transaction and used a POS machine to withdraw the money and paid the agent his charges.

NSCDC

The Kwara Commandant of the NSCDC, Umar Mohammed, told newsmen in Ilorin that the suspect, a commercial driver, was arrested through a tracking device at the corps’ Intelligence Unit.

Mohammed explained that the command received a complaint that the suspect fraudulently collected someone’s ATM card and withdrew a total sum of N1.8 million from the victim’s account.

Speaking later with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the 37-year-old suspect said his victim approached him at a commercial bank’s ATM machine and pleaded for assistance in withdrawing money.

The suspect said that he swapped his ATM card with the victim’s ATM card after the transaction and used a POS machine to withdraw the money and paid the agent his charges.

“The POS agent was later arrested, and this later led to my arrest,” he said.

Adekunle added that he used the money he fraudulently withdrew to repair his commercial vehicle.

News Agency Of Nigeria

