NSCDC uses tracking device to nab driver who allegedly stole ₦1.8m

The Kwara Commandant of the NSCDC, Umar Mohammed, told newsmen in Ilorin that the suspect, a commercial driver, was arrested through a tracking device at the corps’ Intelligence Unit.

Mohammed explained that the command received a complaint that the suspect fraudulently collected someone’s ATM card and withdrew a total sum of N1.8 million from the victim’s account.

Speaking later with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the 37-year-old suspect said his victim approached him at a commercial bank’s ATM machine and pleaded for assistance in withdrawing money.

The suspect said that he swapped his ATM card with the victim’s ATM card after the transaction and used a POS machine to withdraw the money and paid the agent his charges.

“The POS agent was later arrested, and this later led to my arrest,” he said.