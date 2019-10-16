Nigerian Breweries Plc, organizer of the prestigious Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative - a brainchild of the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, has donated an ultra-modern block of classrooms, library and toilet facilities to Government Day Secondary School, Karu, Abuja.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

The construction of the facilities in the school is part of the prize won by Mr. Opeifa Olasunkanmi for emerging as the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year. He also got One million Five Hundred Thousand Naira cash prize, a capacity development programme plus another One million Naira to be paid to him annually for five years.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel who was represented by the Head, Government Relations, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Vivian Ikem explained that the gesture embarked upon by the company is in line with its commitment to Winning with Nigeria and also part of the its contribution to the advancement of education in Nigeria through the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

“We are happy to always make our contribution to the development of the educational system. Through the establishment of the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund we have built over 400 classrooms and over 35 libraries equipped with furniture and books and in the process impacted over 35,000 students in both primary and secondary schools across 74 communities in Nigeria.” He said.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

While explaining that the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is hinged on a realization that teachers hardly get the recognition they deserve in spite of the pivotal role they play in determining the quality of our education and the future of our country, Bel stated that the idea of the school-based project was to ensure that when a teacher wins, his community also benefits.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Bel expressed profound appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders for their unwavering support and collaboration which has helped in no small measure in ensuring the success of the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative since inception in 2015.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Lami Amodu expressed his delight at commissioning the model block of six classrooms in honour of Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

He further commended the efforts of Nigerian Breweries towards the development of the educational sector. “The company has been at the forefront of improving the educational sector by continually investing in educational infrastructure, encouraging teachers and students in the country. With initiatives such as the Maltina Teacher of the year and, the various school intervention programmes, the story of the development of Education in Nigeria cannot be complete without Nigerian Breweries.” He said.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

In her remarks, the principal of the school, Mrs. Funmilayo Kayode expressed great appreciation to Nigerian Breweries for what she described as a historic moment, not just for the school but Karu Community and the nation as a whole. “This goes to show that there is hope for education in our country. The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has greatly changed the course of history for teachers and schools in the country.” She said.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Delivering the vote of thanks, the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Olasunkanmi Opeifa charged teachers to rededicate themselves to the profession noting that teachers’ rewards are no longer to be enjoyed in heaven but rather while they are alive.

He further thanked the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc., for fulfilling their promise even beyond the school’s expectation. “The six classroom building would go a long way in solving the challenge of overpopulation in the school. Being a modern building, it would serve as a model for the government on what is currently obtainable for quality education.” He said.

Nigerian Breweries fulfills promise to 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Since inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced four grand winners -Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Anambra State (2015), Imoh Essien, Akwa Ibom State (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017) and Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018).

This is a featured post.