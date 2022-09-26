RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Newly-married man in Osun sets himself ablaze over wife’s abuse

Damilare Famuyiwa

Two months after getting married, the 30-year-old artisan said his wife constantly abused and cursed him.

Muritala Afolabi, a newly-married man in Osun State, has set himself ablaze after accusing his wife of constant abuse.

Afolabi, a resident of the Iree area of Osun, was, however, rescued after lighting himself up.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old artisan was rescued by people who heard his cry.

Revealing what triggered his action, Afolabi said since he got married in July 2022, his wife had been making life difficult for him.

Afolabi, who spoke from his sick bed, stated that amongst other inhumane treatment his wife subjected him to, were curse, and abuse.

According to him, the emotional torture he had since been experiencing in the marriage plunged him into frustration.

His words: “I just thought of ending it. That Friday, I went into a filing station, bought fuel and went to a forest behind Baptist High School, Iree, and set myself ablaze.

“I thought of what I was passing through and it made me decide to end my life. Poverty and repeated curses of my wife made me lose hope. I married the woman just in July this year.

“Some people heard me when fire was burning my body and rushed to the scene. They rescued me and brought me to hospital.”

Reacting to this development, Afolabi’s wife, Ifedolapo, feigned ignorance of the reason behind the former’s action.

I don’t know why he decided to kill himself. I am his wife,” she stated

Ifedolapo, however, said Afolabi’s reason for setting himself ablaze might not be unconnected to the fact that she was yet to conceive a baby for him since they got married.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

