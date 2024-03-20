Navy arrests 2 suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom, hands them over to DSS

The Commanding Officer of the FOB, Capt. Uche Aneke who handed the cultists over, said they were arrested following reports of cult clashes between the Red Skin and Baggas cult groups in Ibaka.

“Members of the rival cult groups engaged themselves in a battle of supremacy, and disturbed the peace of the community,’’ Aneke said.

He added that a locally-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a machete were recovered from one of the two suspects. The commanding officer decried cultism and warned criminals to steer clear of the operational area of the naval base.

“We shall ensure that cultists and militants do not operate freely on land and in the marine areas of Akwa Ibom,’’ he added.