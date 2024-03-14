ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad’s family faults the late singer’s widow’s petition against Primeboy

Damilare Famuyiwa

The family said Mohbad’s widow wrote the petition to scare away witnesses in their ongoing trial to unravel the cause of the music star’s death.

Mohbad’s family faults Wunmi's petition against Primeboy [Yabaleft Online]

Primeboy, a close associate of Mohbad, was questioned two days ago during a scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), alongside Ayobami Fisayo, aka Spending.

Primeboy and Spending had been directed to visit the police facility weekly since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

Pulse reported that Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that Primeboy was interrogated over alleged defamation of character and other accusations outlined in a petition filed by Wunmi. Although, he was said to have been released later on.

Faulting Wunmi’s move, Mohbad's family, in a statement signed by the head of its legal team, Monisola Odumosu, noted that the petition was written to scare potential witnesses in the unfolding investigative enquiry at the Coroner’s Court.

The statement read, “It has come to our notice that Wunmi Cynthia Aloba has petitioned the police alleging that Primeboy and four other persons were cyber-bullying and threats to her life and her son Liam Aloba, amongst other allegations.

“As a result, the police detained Primeboy at their Panti office in Lagos and released him on Tuesday evening at about 8:00 pm local time. The legal team was led by Emmanuel Oroko Esq. Primeboy and Spending were at Panti Police Station earlier in the morning of Tuesday, March 12, 2024, to fulfil part of the conditions of their administrative bail which is that they must report to the homicide section of Panti police station every week.

“We are of the strong opinion that the police can only help to get justice in the matter relating to who killed Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) by vetting spurious petitions that border on scaring potential witnesses in the unfolding investigative enquiry at the Coroner’s Court. The police have shown professionalism and integrity by releasing Primeboy on bail and allowing our legal team access to the petition. Also, Primeboy was told to come back on Wednesday.”

Odumosu explained further that it was not easy for the duo since they were listed as witnesses for the inquest.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

