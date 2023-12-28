ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Angry crowd lynches man for using his nephew for ritual

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was said to have confessed to the crime during an interrogation after initially denying knowing the whereabouts of the minor.

Angry crowd lynch man to death for using his nephew for ritual [The Whistle Newspaper]
Angry crowd lynch man to death for using his nephew for ritual [The Whistle Newspaper]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that Agunbiade had gone missing on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25, 2023), which was his birthday after someone identified to be his uncle had come to pick him up in the absence of his mother that he wanted to celebrate his birthday with him.

According to a village elder who pleaded anonymity because he was not permitted to speak on the matter, it was when the case of the missing child was escalated within the community on Tuesday, December 26, that a boy, said to have witnessed the moment the missing boy went with his uncle, told the search party that the deceased took him out on Monday.

The source further stated that when the uncle was confronted about the allegation of knowing the whereabouts of the missing boy, he denied anything about it but that the boy insisted that he was the one who came to pick him for the birthday celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon further interrogation by some community members, the said uncle was said to have confessed to know Agunbiade’s whereabouts but told them that he had killed him for ritual purposes.

The source said, “The boy went missing on Christmas Day (Monday) which was his birthday. We learnt that an uncle of his had come to pick him up when his mother was not at home. He was playing with other children in the community when the man came to pick him up that he wanted to celebrate his birthday with him.

“It was yesterday (Tuesday), when the family began to look for him but couldn’t find him that they raised the alarm in the community before a boy whom they were playing together with told the family that it was an uncle that came to pick him for his birthday celebration.

“When we asked the man to take us to the place the child was, he and one other guy took us to an uncompleted building where we found the body of Ayomide with his head missing.

“It was the sight of the state of Ayomide (Agunbiade) that infuriated the crowd who had gathered in numbers. The crowd descended on them and lynched them before police officers came around and took their bodies away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted for a reaction, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, did not reply to calls made to her line as of the time of filing this report.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

Governor Bago orders arrest of official who banned alcohol in Niger State

Governor Bago orders arrest of official who banned alcohol in Niger State

Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad-Bello, dies after prolonged illness

Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad-Bello, dies after prolonged illness

Adeleke credits 2022 election win to BVAS, hails former President Buhari

Adeleke credits 2022 election win to BVAS, hails former President Buhari

Commissioner says Anambra’s 2023 economic performance impressive despite macroeconomic shocks

Commissioner says Anambra’s 2023 economic performance impressive despite macroeconomic shocks

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspects arrested in Lagos for making fake drinks [LSPC]

Police arrest 2 men in Lagos for making fake drinks inside dirty building

WAEC honours student who developed blindness while solving Mathematics question

WAEC honours student who became blind while solving Mathematics question

63-year-old woman killed, 2 injured by falling Christmas tree in Belgian market square [Mel Melcon/Getty Images]

63-year-old woman killed, 2 injured by falling Christmas tree in Belgian market square

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway (PM News)

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway