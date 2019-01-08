A Kaduna Upper Sharia Court on Tuesday ordered that a mechanic, Moses Friday, 28, convicted for criminal trespass be given 10 strokes of the cane.

Friday of Ungwan Rimi Kaduna, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and attempt to commit offence, to which he pleaded guilty.

The Judge, Abdullahi Jumare, said the punishment would have been more severe if the convict had not pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector. Abubakar Shehu, had told the court that Amos Lucky of the same address with the convict, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna, on Jan. 4.

According to the prosecutor, on the same date, at about 4 p.m. the convict and Timothy James now at large, trespassed into the complainant’s aluminum shop to steal.

Shehu said that the convict entered the premises in an attempt to steal aluminum windows before he was caught and was arrested, while James escaped.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 342 and 95 of the Penal Code.