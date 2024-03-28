ADVERTISEMENT
Man who stole generator from Mountain of Fire church jailed 18 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 390 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Gafar, who resides at No. 23, Iyana Cele Car Wash in Abeokuta, was convicted on a four-count charge of bothering on break-in and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Odumosu, sentenced Gaffar following his guilty plea and evidence provided by the police.

She sentenced the convict to 12 months in prison for unlawful entering and a six-month jail term for stealing.

Odumosu did not give the convict an option of a fine but held that the sentence should run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convict committed the stealing on March 4 at 6:00 a.m. at No. 9, Labaiwo Oke-Odo in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the defendant broke into the residence of one Mrs Olawunmi Mudashiru and stole 48 birds worth ₦152,000

He also added that the convict, on the same date, about 6:30 a.m. at No. 14, Labaiwa Oke-Odo in Abeokuta, entered into the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church and stole one big generator worth ₦330,000.

He said that the defendant was caught and arrested when he was selling the birds at the Lafenwa Market.

