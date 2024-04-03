Man flogged 25 times, sentenced to prison for 'touching a woman'
The flogging was carried out in the court complex, witnessed by court officials and residents.
The court statement said the man was “accused of touching a woman.” No further details about the incident or the identities of those involved were provided.
The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has seen the reintroduction of public punishments, including execution and flogging, for various crimes like murder, robbery and adultery. Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban courts have publicly implemented the execution of five men convicted of murder.
In spite international criticism, Taliban officials emphasise that the implementation of the sharia or strict Islamic law ruling is essential to decrease the rate of crimes and ensure the safety of the public.
