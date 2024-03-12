ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man denies confession to kidnapping in Ibadan court, alleges torture by DSS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man added that he didn't write any confessional statement because he does not know how to write anything.

Man denies confession to kidnapping in Ibadan court, alleges torture by DSS
Man denies confession to kidnapping in Ibadan court, alleges torture by DSS

Recommended articles

Muhamadu, was testifying before Justice Ekerete Akpan at the resumed trial in a case of alleged hostage taking and highway robbery instituted against him and Umar Idris, the second defendant.

The witness who spoke in hausa language through an interpreter, said that he did not write any confessional statement because he does not know how to write anything.

“When the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) asked me, I told them that I know nothing about kidnapping and I stood by what I told them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know how they got a supposed confessional statement. They lied that I wrote it because I cannot write in hausa language or any other language.

“I don’t know whether my signature is on the same confessional statement or not because I was unconscious as a result of the brutal torture the DSS operatives subjected me to.

“In fact, I never knew that I would still be alive till date, I was so weak and could not recognise anything after beating me,” Muhamadu stated.

Furthermore, one of Muhamadu’s relatives, Ayishat, while giving her testimony said that the DSS refused to allow her access to her nephew because they told her that there was nobody that could interpret to him in hausa language.

“Even when I took a lawyer there, they did not allow both of us to see him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I eventually saw him, he was looking so weak and could not speak, I never knew he could still be alive,” Muhamadu’s aunt testified.

The defence counsel, Femi Oyinloye, consequently tendered an application praying the court to reject the confessional statement that had been earlier admitted as an exhibit against the defendant.

“My lord, it would amount to miscarriage of justice if the confessional statement is admitted against my client.

“Muhamadu said that he was unconscious and did not write any confessional statement due to his torture by the DSS operatives.

“Moreover, none of his relatives or lawyer was present when the said confessional statement was written.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My lord, the punishment attached to this matter is capital in nature and we cannot joke with it.

“I’ve noticed many contradictions in the confessional statement and my client’s testimonies,” Oyinloye said.

In a counter argument, the prosecution, Aderonke Imama asked the court not to grant Oyinloye’s prayer. Imama cited a number of constitutional provisions to support her prayer. Justice Akpan subsequently adjourned the case until April 25 for ruling in the application and continuation of trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Electric says electricity workers' strike is unjustified

Kaduna Electric says electricity workers' strike is unjustified

Ogun Traffic Corps warns traders to stop selling on roads to curb gridlock

Ogun Traffic Corps warns traders to stop selling on roads to curb gridlock

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Tinubu doesn't like to blame past govts for his administration's problems

Tinubu doesn't like to blame past govts for his administration's problems

'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

'Reading from Bible instead of your phone draws you closer to God,' says priest

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sanwo-Olu partners Niger State to boost food production, supply in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu partners Niger State to boost food production, supply in Lagos

Abia Government to investigate ABSU student's death in cult clash

Abia Government to investigate ABSU student's death in cult clash

Ningi walks alone as Northern senators disown him over his claim on 2024 budget

Ningi walks alone as Northern senators disown him over his claim on 2024 budget

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The well has served the community for years (Image used for illustrative purposes) [Benue Info-pedia]

Man and neighbour drown in public well while trying to rescue trapped son

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court [Daily Trust]

Ndifon, Anyanwu ordered to defend charges as court rejects no-case submission

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil bunkering sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death