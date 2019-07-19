Wasiu Orilonise has reportedly confessed to an Oyo State Magistrates’ Court that he raped his 15-yr-old daughter in order to test her virginity.

According to Punch, the 37-yr-old man begged the court not punish him saying he was trying to protect daughter to confirm his daughter.

Orilonise was arraigned on one count of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter, Punch reports.

Mr Sunday Ogunremi, the prosecutor told the court that the accused had sometime in December 2018 raped the victim without her consent.

Ogunremi said was punishable under Section 34, sub-sections 1 and 2 of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2006.

When the Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Olaniran asked the accused why he raped his daughter, Orilonise said he lost his wife few years ago adding that he has been taking care of the victim and his siblings since then.

He said he the incident happened when he was trying to ascertain if his daughter had lost her virginity.

He added that he started having sex with the victim regularly after discovering that she was a virgin.

The Magistrate ordered that the accused be remanded in prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions and adjourned the case till July 30, 2019.