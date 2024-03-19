Man bags 15 months jail term for stealing Qurans, cellphone from Mosque

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, sentenced Akishi, who pleaded guilty. Kagarko, however, gave him an option of ₦40,000 fine. Akishi was charged with trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Emeka Ezeganya, had told the court that the case was reported at the Asokoro Police Station by Isah Balikisu of Guards Brigade, Nigeria Army, Asokoro, Abuja, on March 14.

He said that the convict trespassed into a Mosque in the place and stole a cell phone and two Qurans. The prosecutor said that the value of the stolen items had yet to be ascertained.