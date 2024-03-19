ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man bags 15 months jail term for stealing Qurans, cellphone from Mosque

News Agency Of Nigeria

The labourer pleaded guilty to the crime of theft.

Man bags 15 months jail term for stealing Qurans, cellphone from Mosque [leadership]
Man bags 15 months jail term for stealing Qurans, cellphone from Mosque [leadership]

Recommended articles

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, sentenced Akishi, who pleaded guilty. Kagarko, however, gave him an option of ₦40,000 fine. Akishi was charged with trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Emeka Ezeganya, had told the court that the case was reported at the Asokoro Police Station by Isah Balikisu of Guards Brigade, Nigeria Army, Asokoro, Abuja, on March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the convict trespassed into a Mosque in the place and stole a cell phone and two Qurans. The prosecutor said that the value of the stolen items had yet to be ascertained.

He said that the items were recovered from Akishi during the police investigation. The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

You can go to prison for 7 years in Nigeria for using underage housemaids

You can go to prison for 7 years in Nigeria for using underage housemaids

Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

Plateau commission demands justice for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Plateau commission demands justice for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is on trial [Channels]

CBN awarded contract to Emefiele's wife, but no evidence he benefitted

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

CCTV exposes 2 officers helping Chinese prisoner to escape from Nsawam prison

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free [GlobalTimes]

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free

Woman seeks divorce due to in laws' hostility, poor feeding, lack of care

My husband gives me ₦1k as weekly feeding allowance, woman tells court