In case you didn’t know, the Lagos state government seems to be contemplating another lockdown as coronavirus numbers continue to rise in the state.

See for yourself:

In light of the foregoing, we asked 7 residents to tell us what they think of another lockdown in the state and here are their thoughts.

Kemi /Ojo

Honestly, I'm indifferent about it. I think I've gotten used to it. So it's not much of a bother. But it's actually crazy sha. Perhaps, people have hustled this 2 weeks the border was opened. So they can sustain themselves in the coming days. Yeah, the lockdown is for the best just. A pity the economy is shit.

Dammy/Lekki

I guessed as much [that there’d be another lockdown soon] but somehow I don’t believe that the economy can afford another lockdown. Plus I ordered a cake for next week, if there’s gonna be a lockdown, I’m not getting it, so #NOLOCKDOWN.

Lara/Lekki

Great idea oo, because people still think the virus is a joke. The numbers are increasing and so scary. How will people cope during another lockown? How dey coped before na. Staying indoor no dey kill abeg. We need that lockdown.

Mr. Amadi/Ikosi-Ketu

We don’t want another lockdown. Government can’t take care of us and we have to take care of ourselves and our family. If another lockdown means I can’t come out to work and earn a living, they should please keep it. We are fine.

Ephraim/Ajah

Well. I can't complain. I actually don't mind. Of my 8 active years of working, I did 4 from home. So I'm used to sitting my ass at home. Na only trips I dey miss. As for people wondering about feeding and survival and all, well, I feel for them, but I am not so much of an emotional person and I can be as blunt as it gets. So here's the thing: You stay at home, you die. You come outside, you carry corona you die faster. When you catch coro, many of these people cannot fund their treatment. They'll die. If you must move around, take precautions and since we as a people are not keen about precautions (which must now include hand gloves) every body should enter house osiso! [Igbo word for ‘quick.’]

Kelvin/Ojodu-Berger

Lockdown for what? We don’t want another lockdown please.

Mrs Moji/Egbe

My own is for this corona to just pass and go. Because whether there is lockdown or not, my business is still affected so far there’s still corona. I sell fabrics and since no one is going for any party these days, I cannot make money. So coronavirus should just go back to the place it came from. That’s my own.

