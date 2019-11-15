Life is only a reflection of what we want to see!!!

This stage performance is based on the true life story of Sarah Boulos.
"REFLECTION" will also feature captivating tales of success from local and international dancers and Jazz music artistes.
Also join us for exciting dance festival as we collaborate with Nigerian Latin Community, @nigeriaafrolatinfestival @salsainnigeria, as we host the West Africa Afro Latin Dance Festival Nigeria.
Date : November 15th & 17th, 2019.
Venue: The lagoon restaurant, 1c Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Gate opens at 7pm prompt.
For Tickets bookings and enquiries, please call 08091900700, 08086769766.
"REFLECTION" is sponsored by 7up, Eko Hotel & Suites, Indomie, SCOA Nig PLC, LaPointe Supermarket, Wazobia TV and Cool FM.
SPAN - Performing Wonders....
