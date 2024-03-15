2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

News of the death of the 82-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler was confirmed by his media aide, Dele Ogunsola, late Thursday evening.

Oba Balogun died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan a few hours after admission at the hospital.

The late Olubadan will be buried on Friday evening at his Aliwo ancestral home by 4 p.m. according to Islamic rites in Ibadan, a family member has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

His younger brother, Dr Kola Balogun, disclosed in a statement by the late Olubadan’s media aide, Oladele Ogunsola, that “Olubadan bowed out gracefully this evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness.”

He added that the late Ibadan traditional ruler was taken to the hospital after staying indoors throughout Tuesday on account of a slight malaria fever.

“Baba was hale and hearty on Monday when he received the few guests who paid him congratulatory visits on his second anniversary on that day,” Balogun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Olubadan was a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree holder and a former university lecturer.

He was also a former management staff member of Shell British Petroleum, a former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party (NPP), a former Senator and a successful businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

His last official outing was the Olubadan Advisory Council’s meeting which he presided over on Saturday.