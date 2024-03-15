ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

News Agency Of Nigeria

The late Ibadan traditional ruler was taken to the hospital after staying indoors throughout Tuesday.

Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81. [PM News]
Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81. [PM News]

Recommended articles

News of the death of the 82-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler was confirmed by his media aide, Dele Ogunsola, late Thursday evening.

Oba Balogun died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan a few hours after admission at the hospital.

The late Olubadan will be buried on Friday evening at his Aliwo ancestral home by 4 p.m. according to Islamic rites in Ibadan, a family member has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

His younger brother, Dr Kola Balogun, disclosed in a statement by the late Olubadan’s media aide, Oladele Ogunsola, that “Olubadan bowed out gracefully this evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness.”

He added that the late Ibadan traditional ruler was taken to the hospital after staying indoors throughout Tuesday on account of a slight malaria fever.

“Baba was hale and hearty on Monday when he received the few guests who paid him congratulatory visits on his second anniversary on that day,” Balogun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Olubadan was a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree holder and a former university lecturer.

He was also a former management staff member of Shell British Petroleum, a former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party (NPP), a former Senator and a successful businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

His last official outing was the Olubadan Advisory Council’s meeting which he presided over on Saturday.

The late Olubadan is survived by wives, children and grandchildren.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital performs first endourology laser surgery

UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital performs first endourology laser surgery

Transport association inaugurates Lagos executives, cautions against violence

Transport association inaugurates Lagos executives, cautions against violence

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson

Science, maths should be taught in indigenous language to advance Nigeria - Igbo group

Science, maths should be taught in indigenous language to advance Nigeria - Igbo group

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Wike's ₦1.1trn FCT 2024 budget scales second reading at Senate

Wike's ₦1.1trn FCT 2024 budget scales second reading at Senate

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori as new NACA boss, 2 others as FMC CMDs

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything [Solidarity Center]

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs [Vanguard News]

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Senator Godswill Akpabio [Guardian]

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio