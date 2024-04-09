The Olubadan stool became vacant in March following the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, who died at the age of 81 after ruling the city for two years.

Addressing journalists at his Sanyo private residence in Ibadan, Ajibola said some people are forcing the Olubadan-designate to ascend the throne at the expense of his health.

“What is in need for hurry? Someone (Olakulehin) we have not seen. He has not spoken with us. He has not spoken with the Ibadan people.

“I am his second in command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest,” Ajibola alleged.

He said the people of the city know that Olakulehin is the next Olubadan but he should be allowed to get well first.

“Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well,” he said.