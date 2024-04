Kano police arrest 54 suspects planning to disrupt Sallah festivities

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Usaini Gumel, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Kano on Thursday.

“We have arrested 54 suspects with various assorted dangerous weapons who are planning to disrupt the ongoing Sallah festivities in different parts of the state.

“Exhibits of various description including cannabis, motorcycles and some deadly weapons among others were recovered from them.

“We are in position of intelligence information that some youth are clustering under the guise of being admirers of some top political office holders of the state.

“They have planned to storm the venue of the Durbar organised by the Kano Emirate in various political regalia.

"The action is highly likely to attract counter reactions and ultimately leading to breakdown of law and order," he said.

He said that the suspects who came to take advantage on the first day of Sallah have been taken-off the streets of the five Emirates in Kano State.

“There is no space for criminals therefore the police is warning those who have ears to listen as more raids on identified criminal hide out have been intensified," he stated.

The commissioner said that a combined security agencies have adopted proactive security measures to deal decisively with any person or group of persons found fomenting trouble during and after the Hawan Daushe in the state.

Gumel said that the Area commanders and divisional Police officers have been directed to contain any security threat to residents in their areas. He said that the command is managing the sallah activities with sustained surveillance and patrols to keep the entire state peaceful.

Gumel has assured the people of the command’s readiness to maintain law and order during and after the festival. He said that the command had strengthened its security with increased surveillance around locations where the elements would gather, especially Kofar Nassarawa, Kofar Mata, Kofar Wambai, Kofar Kwaru and Kofar Kudu.

“The sponsors of this plan are being closely monitored and they are advised to desist forthwith as security agencies are following up and trailing them," he added.