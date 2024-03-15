ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Fire Service records 55 fire outbreaks in February, ₦1bn property lost

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four persons sustained injuries while property worth ₦1 billion were destroyed by fire during the period.

Aboi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna. He said the incidents were from Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna metropolitan areas.

Aboi said that four persons sustained injuries while property worth ₦1 billion were destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service also responded to two incidents of well accidents rescuing three persons within the state,” he said.

He said fortunately, there was no loss of lives or injuries from the incidents. The said that the agency was upgrading its fire trucks to ensure prompt service delivery. He advised the general public to handle fire with care.

