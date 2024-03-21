ADVERTISEMENT
Judge tells 3 butchers to sweep court for 2 weeks, no fine option given

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge didn't give them an option to pay a fine, but instead warned them to desist from committing crimes.

The judge, Aliyu Alhassan, did not give them an option to pay a fine, but instead warned them to desist from committing crimes. The butchers- Kabiru Abubakar, Sani Isa and Yusuf Isiaka, of no fixed addresses had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho told the court that the butchers were arrested on March 2. According to Osho, a team of policemen attached to the Karu Police station raided a blackspot, where criminals deal in hard drugs. The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 198 of the Penal Code.

