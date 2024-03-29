If you're not 'loaded,' don't confront cultists, Police spokesman warns

Adejobi advised while responding to a question from an X user, #clinty_bee, on how to handle threats from a cultist.

“If a cultist threatens to collect my phone, what should I do?” the netizen asked the police spokesman.

In his response, Adejobi wrote: “You need to be sure he’s a cultist. How do you know that? Anyway, don’t single-handedly fight or tackle a cultist if you are not ‘loaded.’ it’s not too safe. You can report him or form a group to kick against him and his group.

“But you must be ready to be consistent, firm, and steadfast. You can’t sit on the fence.”

However, when another X user, @Officialikenna, observed that forming a group may amount to raising another cult group, which could lead to a messy affair, Adejobi reiterated that no single individual can take on cultism.

"No individual can fight against cultism. Always take your time to assess and understand one's opinion and expertise on issues, particularly crime-related issues.

"Even the NPF has formed a group, POCACOV, and we seek support from the public. How can you say an individual should face cultists. It's dangerous.

"I am sure our lives and safety are not dependent on X. I expect serious security issues to be discussed privately, not in the street. Isn't it?" the senior police officer stressed.