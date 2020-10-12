The police charged Mohammed Bashir, 33; Oyeleye Opeyemi, 25; Olumide Ajala, 36; Taiwo Ridwan, 30; Fatai Akanji, 49; Modinat Rafiu, 29 and her husband, Mutiu, 35 with five counts bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and keeping kidnapped victims in their house.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, who ordered Modinat’s release held that the legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), exonerated Rafiu.

”The DPP advice says Rafiu has no case to answer and should be released forthwith” Idowu said.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Nov. 3, for mention.

The police alleged that Bashit, Opeyemi, Ajala, Ridwan, Rafiu and Akanji kidnapped a boy and his twin sister and demanded a ransom of N4 million from their father, Akewugbagold, before releasing them after eight days in captivity.

The prosecution also alleged that Mutiu, and his wife, made use of their house in Ogbere area, Ibadan, to keep the victims for eight days.

The offence the police said was committed on April 25, at about 7. 45pm at Alphonso Road, behind PHCN office, Sasa area, Ojoo, Ibadan.

Adegboye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State and is punishable under sections 4 (2), 6 and 8 of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition ) Law 2016.