The kidnap alarm raised by a father, Mr Frank Anioma, over his daughter, Miss Kosisochukwu Anioma.

The false claim was made known in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Enugu.

The father, Frank took to social media to announce his daughter’s kidnap as well as reported to the police.

The command's PRO also claimed that the fake kidnap alarm was reported to the station and the police operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit immediately swung into action.

He said that contrary to the fake social media hype, fresh facts had emerged on the purported fake kidnapping incident.

According to Ebere, the teenager, Kosisochukwu was never abducted by anyone adding that only willingly left the house to see a male friend.

He said that Anioma’s daughter went to the park at Holy Ghost without telling anyone and headed to Owerri where she met her boyfriend.

“According to her, both of them have been secondary school friends at Abakiliki but she needed to go see him following the prolonged school holiday.

“Kosisochukwu, 14, is going to SSS 1 if school reopens same with her boyfriend who hails from Owerri in Imo State,’’ the police spokesman said.

Amaraizu said that Kosisochukwu confessed that she was not abducted nor kidnapped as falsely stated by her father, Frank.