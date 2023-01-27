I developed high BP over my wife’s bad attitude – Husband tells court

“My wife has been having extramarital affairs with different men. The worst of it all is that I caught her having sex with a blood relative,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife does not know how to manage things in the home.

“My wife doesn’t know that things are hard in the country. Whenever she decides to cook, she cooks excessively and the food ends up in the trash.” he said.

He further alleged that his wife was irresponsible and does not take care of the children.