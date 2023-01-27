I developed high BP over my wife’s bad attitude – Husband tells court
A businessman, Mr Justine Onu, on Friday, urged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Joyce, alleging that he developed high blood pressure because of his wife’s bad attitude.
“My wife has been having extramarital affairs with different men. The worst of it all is that I caught her having sex with a blood relative,” he said.
The petitioner also told the court that his wife does not know how to manage things in the home.
“My wife doesn’t know that things are hard in the country. Whenever she decides to cook, she cooks excessively and the food ends up in the trash.” he said.
He further alleged that his wife was irresponsible and does not take care of the children.
The respondent, Joyce, however, denied all allegations, and the presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until Feb. 9, for further hearing.
