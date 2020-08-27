Some women will and have divorced their husbands or jilted their fiancés because the men had cheated on them with other women.

However, popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has said that cheating is not one of the things that would make her dump her lover.

According to her, unless her man is stingy, she can put up with a cheating partner.

The busty Kenyan socialite made this known while hinting on why most women go for old men.

She disclosed that most women admire old men not because of love but for financial gains.

READ ALSO: "I can't hide my feelings anymore, please pray for me; I need a husband” – Pretty lady’s plea

“I will never break up with a man for cheating! lol! Stingy yes, I’m done. Day 1! Bye! was nice to meet you.

“Especially if he is above 40 years! 45, you can’t be old and want a young woman and be stingy! Pick a struggle!

“Honestly, do old men think young beautiful women like them for love? Loool,” Huddah Monroe wrote

Huddah Monroe: “I'll never break up with a man for cheating but if he’s stingy I’m done”