The Ondo State Police Command is set to begin an investigation into the circumstance surrounding how a dead baby disappeared in the mortuary of Ondo Specialist Hospital, Akure.

According to Punch, the newborn and his mother were brought dead to the hospital from the police hospital in Akure.

Their remains were said to have been deposited at the mortuary of the government-owned hospital on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

A source who spoke to punch about the incident said the mother and the baby had both died during labour and when the family went to the hospital to take their corpses for burial, the hospital officials gave them only the remains of the mother while the baby’s corpse was missing.

“When the family of the deceased got to the hospital mortuary on Saturday to collect the remains of the dead, they only saw the body of the mother and the placenta but they could not find the baby. The mortuary attendants could not explain how it happened’’ the source said.

The family has, however, reported the matter to the police.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in Ondo state, Mr Femi Joseph said the hospital officials would be invited for questioning.

He said, “We have not made any arrest for now but we have commenced investigation into the matter. We will invite the workers of the hospital, especially those working at the mortuary section.”

Also reacting to the incident, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said the matter had been reported to the state police command for investigation, Punch reports.