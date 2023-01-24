Hoodlums beat okada rider to d*ath in Osun after refusing to pay for a trip

It was gathered that the motorcyclist gave up the ghost on Saturday, January 22, 2023, at a hospital following the injuries he sustained when the hoodlums attacked him.

Revealing how the okada rider was killed, a colleague of the deceased, who preferred not to be mentioned in this report, said the hoodlums numbering three, hired him around noon on Friday, January 21, and asked him to take them to some construction sites in the area.

According to him, after the victim had taken the perpetrators around the construction sites they wanted to visit, and returned them to Kobongbogboe Junction, they refused to pay the deceased and asked him to take them to other construction sites.

“He refused and at that point, they started beating him. He was beaten till he lost consciousness and they left him. Some of his colleagues close to the scene took him to a hospital for treatment but he died in the early hours of Saturday,” the deceased’s colleague added.

Following the incident, the hoodlums were reportedly trailed, arrested, and taken into custody by the police for questioning and investigation.