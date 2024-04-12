ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wife wants divorce as husband refuses bride price payment after 22-year union

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman added that after abandoning the three children, the husband has refused to carry out any form of responsibility.

Wife wants divorce as husband refuses bride price payment after 22-year union
Wife wants divorce as husband refuses bride price payment after 22-year union

Recommended articles

Muftawdeen, a mother of three and a resident of Muslim-Odinjo in Ibadan, said she regretted marrying Ibrahim, because of the sad memories he left her with.

Though we did the traditional introduction, Ibrahim never paid any bride price on me and things went on well until 2014 when he suddenly left home.

“After abandoning the three children to me, he also refused to carry out any form of responsibility on any of us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ibrahim’s relatives are all aware of his inhumanity to me, but their intervention yielded nothing as he still stayed away from home,” Muftawdeen stated.

However, the respondent was not in court when he was invited to open his defence. The bailiff told the court that he served several hearing notices on Ibrahim since August 2022, when the case started and that he deliberately chose not to make an appearance.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, S.M. Akintayo, held that there was no valid customary marriage between Muftawdeen and Ibrahim and so, there was no marriage to be dissolved between them.

Akintayo said that her conclusion was based on the testimony of the petitioner and that the respondent did not controvert the evidence. However, the President of the court granted custody of the children to Muftawdeen and directed Ibrahim to be responsible for the education, medical needs and every other welfare of the children.

She also granted an order restraining Ibrahim from threatening, harassing, disturbing and interfering in the private life of Muftawdeen.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Male passenger's body recovered from Third Mainland Bridge crash - NEMA

Male passenger's body recovered from Third Mainland Bridge crash - NEMA

Gunmen kidnap Channels TV reporter at home after covering event in Rivers

Gunmen kidnap Channels TV reporter at home after covering event in Rivers

Senegal’s Faye and 7 other African leaders who became president after imprisonment

Senegal’s Faye and 7 other African leaders who became president after imprisonment

Adeyanju, Ogun, other Nigerian lawyers react to Bobrisky's court sentence

Adeyanju, Ogun, other Nigerian lawyers react to Bobrisky's court sentence

Abuja women no longer want to pay more money than men for haircuts

Abuja women no longer want to pay more money than men for haircuts

Police recover bodies of other people who drowned in Junior Pope accident

Police recover bodies of other people who drowned in Junior Pope accident

Ibadan Govt workers refuse returning to office despite 3-day Eid holiday

Ibadan Govt workers refuse returning to office despite 3-day Eid holiday

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The case is currently under investigation by the police [Naija247 News]

Police arrest Borno teenagers caught trying to set IDP camp ablaze

Estate agent [NaijaHouses]

Estate agent defrauds 3 house seekers of ₦725k, fails to deliver apartments

The court gave her the option to pay the fine of ₦150,000 instead of jail time [Sahara Reporters]

Court sentences Tiktoker for defaming Eníola Badmus

A collage image of the coffin bearing the remains of Martin Gitari and his fiancé having a wedding ring placed on her finger

Kirinyaga woman weds dead fiancée in colourful church ceremony & fulfils his wishes