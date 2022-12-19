Herders murder 3 Benue youths in reprisal attack after farmers k*ll their cows

In what appeared to be a reprisal attack, the herders invaded farmlands in the area on Friday, December 17, 2022, and attacked those they found in sight.

It was gathered that the herders took law into their hands following the killing of some cows that destroyed their farmland by farmers in the community.

“Three people from this community were killed; one of them is our son, while the other two came to get land to farm rice.

“As they left for the farm, it was discovered that they didn’t return and a search party was raised the following day (Saturday) which included security men. That was when they discovered their dead bodies,” a resident of the community who identified himself as Terkimbir stated, as he recounted how the incident happened.

Confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (retd.) said the corpses were discovered on Saturday, December 18.

Hemba’s words: “When I was informed of the development, it was in the night (Friday), so we waited till Saturday morning and sent out patrols, including members of the community. In the course of the patrol, we discovered the corpses of the missing three persons brutally killed with machetes.

“The community is suspecting that Fulani herdsmen murdered the victims. This is because the herdsmen operate in their vicinity.

“Additionally, just last week, the Fulani herdsmen alleged that some of their cows which invaded people’s rice farms were killed in that community. The community is suspecting that the gruesome murder of the three was a reprisal.

“The people said they killed the cattle because they invaded their rice farms. Most times, these farms are cultivated with loans, which must be paid back after harvest.

“From the pictures we have, you can see that the animals that were killed were grazing freely on a large rice farm and probably the owner of the farm, out of anger and frustration, attacked and killed the cows. They killed the cattle and left them on the farms they destroyed.”