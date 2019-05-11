Some gunmen have reportedly killed Christian Jacob, a former player of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba outside his house on Umuola road, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

According to TheNation, there have been several accounts about his killings as events leading to his death remain unclear.

However, it was gathered that after killing him, the gunmen made away with his cell phone, some cash, and other valuables.

The ex-footballer’s friends who preferred anonymity said the deceased having played with some clubs overseas had established a football academy where he developed and discovered football talents and also link them to agents before his death.

The Abia Police Command has also confirmed his death.

The Command's spokesperson in the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna told the News Agency of Nigeria that the deceased who also played for Heartland FC Owerri was gunned down on Wednesday night by suspected assassins.

Christian’s body according to reports has however been deposited in a nearby mortuary located off Umuola junction by Ogbor Hill as security agencies have reportedly started an investigation into the matter.