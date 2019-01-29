The armed men abducted the remaining passengers on the bus.

It was gathered that the 14-seater bus was attacked in the early hours of Monday at Rumuekpe-Ndele area of the East-West Road, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to reports, the bus was conveying passengers from Warri, Delta State to Port Harcourt, Rivers.

It was also learnt that the incidence caused heavy traffic on the expressway for several hours, with normal traffic flow only restored following the intervention of operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation has been launched to rescue the passengers abducted.