The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gov. Diri laments slow pace of work after paying ₦‎16bn mobilisation fee to contractor

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stressed that the level of work done since the project began about a year ago was not commensurate with the ₦‎16 billion paid as mobilisation.

Gov Douye Diri (Vanguard News)
Gov Douye Diri (Vanguard News)

Recommended articles

He noted that the indigenous contractor, Setraco Nigeria Ltd., had collected ₦‎16 billion mobilisation fee from the state government out of the contract sum of ₦‎54 billion.

He stressed that the level of work done since the project began about a year ago was not commensurate with the ₦‎16 billion paid as mobilisation.

“I am not comfortable with the level of sand filling that you have done so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have timelines for this project and I do not want anybody to ever think that we are playing politics with this road.

“We know why we awarded this contract. We know the importance of this road leading to Brass and I do not want you as contractors to disappoint the government.

“This contract was awarded for the first phase for about N54 billion and your mobilisation fee was 30 per cent, which amounts to N16 billion.

“Government has paid the N16 billion, but the work done is not commensurate with the mobilisation fee that you have received.

“The next time we come here, we want to see this whole place sand-filled. Take this very seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are a serious company and you have been working with this government. You did the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road and now you are on this important road. So I expect that you will not disappoint us,’’ he said.

Responding, Setraco’s Area Manager for Bayelsa and Delta, Engr. J. J. Cosme, promised to increase the pace of work on the project to meet the timelines.

He assured that the company would not disappoint the government and people of the area.

Gov. Diri also inspected the on-going Onuebum-Otuoke Road project in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

Gbajabiamila thanks Tinubu for appointing him as Chief of Staff

Gbajabiamila thanks Tinubu for appointing him as Chief of Staff

APM's election tribunal case against Tinubu hits brick wall

APM's election tribunal case against Tinubu hits brick wall

INEC rejects court admittance of its own documents in Peter Obi's petition

INEC rejects court admittance of its own documents in Peter Obi's petition

Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead