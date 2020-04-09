Companies and individuals have offered support in various forms as a means of showing their support towards the fight against coronavirus such as cash donation, material support as well as the provision of infrastructure but none is speaking to the need of the health workers. This initiative seeks to do just that.

Tagged Health Workers Fund, this initiative is sourcing from the public a sum of One Billion Naira (N1, 000, 000, 000). The fund will be disbursed to frontline medical workers as Hazard Allowance. The health workers have needs and earn only N5, 000 a month as Hazard Allowance.

"We are delighted to call for support for our amazing health workers, who toil day and night to keep this pandemic out of Nigeria. We believe members of the public and corporate organizations should donate to this worthy cause because it is for the safety of all. This initiative aims to increase the paltry sum our health workers receive as Hazard Allowance," said Peju Ibekwe, Sterling One Foundation's Head, in a statement.

Giving.ng to raise N1bn for health workers fighting Coronavirus

She adds, "We understand the importance of doing our part in supporting our local health workers, to give them the necessary motivation to combat this infectious disease which can endanger everyone."

According to Chief Operating Officer, Sterling Bank PLC, Raheem Owodeyi, Sterling Bank believes that "Being a responsible company means not just serving and benefiting from an interconnected world but taking steps to care for the well-being of everyone, especially in times like this. We encourage everyone across the country – our employees, agents, customers, SMEs, partners and corporate Nigeria – to step up and show their support."

Sterling Bank PLC has donated a sum of Twenty-five Million Naira (N 25, 000, 000) to the fund.

You too can contribute your quota. Make your donations by visiting www.giving.ng/covid19.

