Asthmatic FUOYE student dies, VC blames striking staff

Disclosing this incident, FUOYE Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Abayomi Fasina blamed the student’s death on the ongoing strike by members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), describing their actions as insensitive.

According to Fasina, SSANU fed its national leadership with lies about the university, which he claimed led the national leadership to direct the union in institutions in Ondo, Osun, and Kwara states to proceed to the university on Monday, March 18.

Fasina, represented by the university management team led by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, stated that due to misinformation by the FUOYE SSANU chairman, Oluwaseun Faleye, he was under attack, the institution was invaded on Monday by hoodlums and shut down.

“We lost a student this morning in FUOYE who had asthma because he could not be taken to our clinic because the facility is under lock and key. It is true that students are on holiday, but not all of them are living on campus. It would have been easier for the student to be rushed to our clinic for urgent treatment, but our university gate is locked,” the VC was quoted as saying.

Fasina noted that the Administrative Block of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, was open, with people going about their activities and the EKSU clinic functioning on Tuesday morning, wondering why EKSU SSANU allegedly incited hoodlums to invade FUOYE.

He said, “Total or comprehensive strike is not going on in EKSU. But the same leadership of EKSU SSANU went on air yesterday (Monday) to incite the public and even led some hoodlums to invade our school based on a false narrative he was fed by chairman FUOYE SSANU.

“Our chairman was the one who gave false information to the National President (of SSANU). Since he gave the impression that he had been beaten and harassed. The National President allegedly directed that the leadership of their union in Ondo, Osun, and Kwara should proceed to FUOYE to rescue the chairman. It is that impunity that the EKSU chairperson used. But we hope he won’t misuse the immunity.”

Fasina said the law would deal with the situation appropriately, stating, “The university is not going to fold arms and allow anybody in whatever name or allow any union to come and occupy our place. We have a way of dealing with such. This is Nigeria, and nobody is above the law.”

The VC noted that the SSANU chairman was “never harassed or threatened by any security operative,” adding, “The university is committed to the continual maintenance of peace and security on our campuses.”

But the SSANU chairman, Faleye, said the union duly notified the university of the seven days’ warning strike, querying, “Is FUOYE the only federal university observing the seven days warning strike? There are many schools that are under lock and key.”

Reacting to the allegation that the SSANU strike was responsible for the student’s death, Faleye maintained that a notice was sent before the commencement of the industrial action.